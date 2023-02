BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced another show to their summer line up.

Weezer - Rock band formed in Los Angeles, California (iHeartRadio / YouTube)

Weezer is bringing their “Indie Rock Roadtrip” with special guest Future Islands to the Bangor venue on June 30.

Tickets go on sale on March 3 and 10 a.m.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

