Trial begins for Brewer dad charged with manslaughter in baby’s death

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Difficult testimony Monday in Bangor in the trial of a Brewer father charged in connection with the death of his baby boy in June of 2021.

Ronald Harding, 36, is charged with manslaughter.

Authorities say an autopsy showed 6-week-old Jaden Harding died from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Monday, a jury heard testimony from the medical team that treated the infant the day he died. They testified the baby’s injuries were consistent with a terrible trauma or some sort of abuse. His neurosurgeon testified the baby was brain dead and his brain stem wasn’t working, which means essential functions like breathing were not possible.

Court documents state Harding told police the baby’s mother was not in the room when Jaden went limp and stopped breathing.

Harding told police he did not shake his son and neither did the mother.

Harding was initially freed on $3,000 bail. But officials say he was re-arrested in July 2021 for allegedly violating his bail.

Officials say Harding had contact with the baby’s mother, even though his bail conditions said he was not supposed to do that.

The trial will continue Tuesday morning.

