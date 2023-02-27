Solon man arrested after a 2-hour standoff
SOLON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Solon man was arrested after a two-hour standoff with police over the weekend.
Luke Pomerleau, 42, is charged with domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.
It happened on French Hill Road in Solon Sunday morning.
According to the Morning Sentinel, police got a call from Pomerleau’s girlfriend saying he was threatening to hurt himself with a gun.
When police got to the home, the girlfriend and her 1-year-old daughter left the house.
The newspaper says because Pomerleau was reportedly armed, police treated the situation as a standoff.
Deputies say Pomerleau surrendered just before noon.
They say it’s not clear if he had access to a firearm, but police did not seize any guns at the house.
