Solon man arrested after a 2-hour standoff

Luke Pomerleau
Luke Pomerleau(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOLON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Solon man was arrested after a two-hour standoff with police over the weekend.

Luke Pomerleau, 42, is charged with domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

It happened on French Hill Road in Solon Sunday morning.

According to the Morning Sentinel, police got a call from Pomerleau’s girlfriend saying he was threatening to hurt himself with a gun.

When police got to the home, the girlfriend and her 1-year-old daughter left the house.

The newspaper says because Pomerleau was reportedly armed, police treated the situation as a standoff.

Deputies say Pomerleau surrendered just before noon.

They say it’s not clear if he had access to a firearm, but police did not seize any guns at the house.

