Snow Spreads Across The Region Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure that brought us lots of sunshine today will be sliding to our east. This will allow clouds to move into the region ahead of our next round of snow that will arrive Tuesday. Overnight lows will range from the single digits below zero over the north to the low 20s along the coast.

Low pressure that is currently bringing snow to parts of the Great Lakes and severe weather to parts of the Ohio River Valley will bring us the chance for snow on Tuesday. The center of the low will pass well to our north but before it does that, it will transfer some of its energy to another low that will form over the Mid Atlantic. This developing low will pass well to our south and will have little impact on the region. The low that passes to our north will produce snowfall beginning in southern & western Maine just after sunrise. The snow will SLOWLY spread north & east throughout the day with parts of eastern Maine not seeing any snow until late afternoon.

Snow will slowly spread from west to east on Tuesday. (WABI)

Snow will end from west to east early Wednesday morning with most areas completely done with the snow by sunrise. Highs on Tuesday will range from the low 20s north to the low 30s near the coast. It will be breezy as easterly winds could gust up to 30 mph. This would be enough to produce areas of blowing snow.

Snowfall totals will be highest south & west of Augusta where 4-8″ are possible. North of Augusta extending up to Millinocket should expect 2-4″ and communities north of Millinocket will only see 1-2″.

Expected snowfall Tuesday into Tuesday night. (WABI)

Some sunshine will return to the region by Wednesday with highs that will be in the 30s & low 40s. Above normal highs will continue into Thursday as temperatures will be in the 30s & 40s.

A fast-moving low will move through the region on Thursday. With the warmer air across the region, there will be the chance for a rain/snow mixture along, south & east of I-95 with snow expected north & west of I-95. Accumulations will be light with most areas expecting less than 3″ of snow. Coastal areas should expect all rain.

Light snow is expected Thursday with a rain/snow mix possible south & east of I-95. (WABI)

A stronger storm will be possible by Friday evening lasting through the first half of Saturday. The center of the low looks to pass over southern New England keeping some of the heaviest snow south & west of Bangor. More updates on this storm to come.

Temperatures by the weekend will turn more seasonable with highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows ranging from just below zero north to the low 20s along the coast. ENE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow spreading from west to east arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Breezy eastern wind will gust up to 30 mph and will produce areas of blowing snow.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow before sunrise. The rest of the day will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow north & west of I-95. A rain/snow mixture is possible south & east of I-95. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Snow will move into the region after sunset.

SATURDAY: Snow during the first part of the day with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly skies with highs on either side of freezing.

