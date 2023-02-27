NPS investigates vandalism at Acadia National Park

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Park Service is looking for more information after an act of vandalism at Acadia National Park that could mislead hikers.

Officials say the red blazes seen above that are spray-painted on trees, rocks and cairns cause confusion for visitors, who they say should follow blue blazes maintained by the NPS.

Staff are working to restore the damaged areas as they investigate the incident.

In unrelated news, the park’s Precipice Trail, Jordan Cliffs Trail and Valley Cove Trail will be closed from March 1 until further notice to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

