A Nice Day Today, Snow Returns Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a nice start to the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures climbing to the 20s to near 30° this afternoon. Clouds will move in tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. With clouds increasing, we’ll have a wide range in nighttime temperatures from near or a bit below zero over northern and eastern areas to the mid to upper teens along the coast.

Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south during the day Tuesday. This will bring us some snow for Tuesday. Snow will gradually develop from west to east across the state Tuesday with most spots seeing the snow develop from late morning through the afternoon hours. The morning commute for most spots looks okay but the evening commute will likely be slippery for most spots. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 20s to low 30s. Snow will continue Tuesday night then taper to scattered snow showers late. By the time the snow tapers off late Tuesday night/early Wednesday, most spots should see 2″-5″. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ will be possible over western parts of the state. Lingering snow showers will move out Wednesday morning followed by brightening skies and high temperatures reaching the mid-30s to low 40s.

Another system will head our way late Wednesday night and early Thursday. This storm is forecast to track just north of Maine which will allow some warmer air to move into the region. Right now, it looks like snow or rain/snow mix across much of the state while coastal areas see mainly rain. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Accumulations will be mainly across the northern half of the state with a few inches possible by Thursday evening. We’ll see a break on Friday before yet another chance for snow moves in Friday night into Saturday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 20°-30°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Lows between -2° to +17°, coldest over northern and eastern areas. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow developing especially late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 23°-33°. East wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Morning snow showers possible then a mix of and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Rain and snow likely inland, rain likely along the coast. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Snow possible at night. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

