Maine women’s basketball preparing for late-season rematch with Binghamton in America East quarterfinals

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a 69-65 win over Binghamton on Saturday.

The victory cemented a rematch between the two teams in the America East quarterfinals.

Adrianna Smith was a force again for the Black Bears, with her fourth 30-point game of the season.

Smith added a career-high 19 rebounds to her stat sheet, good for her 15th double-double of the year.

She gave their take on the next match-up with the Bearcats, this time in a win-or-go-home game.

“We’re just getting a lot of shots because we have so many shooters on our team. You can’t double in the paint and not expect for our players to knock down those shots, so we’re taking advantage of that in the best way we can. We know there were a lot of things we need to improve on, mostly defensively. I feel like with these two days that we have we’ll really focus on those and come better prepared on Wednesday,” said Smith, sophomore forward.

Maine earned home-court advantage as the No. 3 seed for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Black Bears and Binghamton will be in action at The Pit in Orono.

The winner advances to the America East semifinals on Sunday.

