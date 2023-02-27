Former Maine swimmer Jamie Cail passes away at 42

ST. John, U.S. Virgin Islands (WABI) - Former Maine swimmer Jamie Cail passed away at 42 years old.

Cail was found at approximately 12:08 a.m. on Tuesday by her boyfriend at their St. John residence after he left a local bar to check on her, according to a statement from the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department.

He and a friend transported Cail to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where CPR was rendered and 911 was notified.

Cail succumbed to her ailment and detectives were notified of a dead on arrival at approximately 2:39 a.m.

The case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

For the police release and department contact information, click here.

