Buffalo on the loose in Presque Isle

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - According to the Presque Isle Police Department, as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, three Buffalo are currently on the loose and roaming the streets of Presque Isle.

They were at the Quoggy Jo Ski Center and then made their way to the Maple Grove Road.

It is unclear if this incident is related to the other buffalo incident that occured last year.

This is a developing situation, WAGM has a reporter heading to the scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

