Bradley man arrested on drug charges after Brewer traffic stop

Drugs found following traffic stop in Brewer on Saturday.
Drugs found following traffic stop in Brewer on Saturday.(Brewer Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Bradley man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Brewer Saturday.

According to Brewer Police, a car driven by 37-year-old Matthew Bechard was stopped for a defective headlight.

Matthew Bechard
Matthew Bechard(Penobscot County Jail)

During the stop, the officer said he saw drug paraphernalia in the car which led to a search.

Police say they found a significant amount of drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Bechard is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, furnishing drugs, unlawful drug possession, violation of probation, and refusing to submit to arrest.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

