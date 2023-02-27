Bradley man arrested on drug charges after Brewer traffic stop

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Bradley man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Brewer Saturday.

According to Brewer Police, a car driven by 37-year-old Matthew Bechard was stopped for a defective headlight.

Matthew Bechard (Penobscot County Jail)

During the stop, the officer said he saw drug paraphernalia in the car which led to a search.

Police say they found a significant amount of drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Bechard is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, furnishing drugs, unlawful drug possession, violation of probation, and refusing to submit to arrest.

He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

