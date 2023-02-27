Bangor celebrates state girl indoor track and field championship, prepares for New England competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams are State Girls Indoor Track & Field Champions.

The Rams will be in action on Sat. March 4 at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston (WABI)

There’s no rest for the Rams, though.

Now, they’re preparing for New England Championships.

“I really think it’s the whole group of girls that got us here. We’re a really hard-working group, and we’re really spread across the whole team. We have a lot of depth in all the events, so I think that’s what got us here to our state title,” said Anna Connors, senior sprinter.

“It’s definitely very special. We have such an amzing team. We work so hard all year for this, and it’s definitely paid off. We’re really excited for New England’s, and hopefully we can perform just as well there as we did at states,” said Samantha Erb, senior long jumper.

“It’s pretty crazy, especially this year with how many athletes we have. It’s really good for us to be exposed to those bigger states, like Massachusetts, that have all these crazy athletes,” said Julia Bassi, senior shotputter.

