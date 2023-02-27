2 injured in crash on Rt. 2 in Carmel

Crash on Route 2 in Carmel
Crash on Route 2 in Carmel(WABI)
By Mark Rediker
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 2 in Carmel Monday morning.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, a pick-up heading toward Hermon appears to have crossed the center line, striking a DA Pearson work van.

Authorities say even though this crash is still under investigation, these types of accidents are becoming more common.

”I know a lot of times, you know, usually it’s speed and or inattention is what causes a lot of the accidents,” said Cpl. Stephen Marko, Penobscot Countyt Sheriff’s Department. “So, just keep your eyes on the road. Pay attention to what you’re doing and keep an eye on your speed because when bad things happen, the faster you’re going, the less reaction time you’re gonna have, and safety’s the number one thing. "

“Get to where you’re going in one piece,” he added.

Marko says both drivers were take to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

