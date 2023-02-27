$10K bail set for Warren man charged with kidnapping, assault

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Warren man accused of keeping a woman in a home against her will appeared before judge in Knox County Monday afternoon.

Thomas Parkerson, 33, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, domestic terrorizing, and obstructing the report of injury.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 2:30 a.m. Monday for a welfare check in Warren. Deputies say they were able to make contact with the person of concern and arrested Parkerson as a result of their investigation.

In court Monday, District Attorney Natasha Irving said Parkerson beat the woman for hours inside the home, resulting in injuries that include a broken nose.

The judge set bail at $10,000 citing the seriousness of the charges.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.