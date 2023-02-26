UPDATE- Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock Sunday afternoon

EAST HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Two women from Topsham missing since earlier this week, have been safely found.

Maine Public Information Officer Shannon Moss says 51-year old Kimberly Pushard of Topsham and 50-year-old Angela Bussell of Topsham have been safely located.

According to a post on the Tophsam Police Department’s Facebook page, Pushard and Bussell were found near Nicatous Lake in East Hancock Sunday afternoon.

They were being checked out by medical personal at last report. No other information is being released at this time.

Both women are described as vulnerable adults. They had been missing since Tuesday when they left the Wiscasset area, headed for the Maine Mall in Portland.

According to police, the two had been trying to get to Topsham, but got lost, driving into Massachusetts, New Hampshire. and northern Maine.

Member of the Maine Warden Service, and various police agencies were searching for the women.

