Trial starts Monday for Brewer man charged in death of infant son

Ronald Harding is accused of manslaughter for the death of 6-week old Jaden Harding
Ronald Harding
Ronald Harding(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Brewer man charged in connection with the death of his infant son, is set to begin Monday.

36-year old Ronald Harding is charged with manslaughter.

Authorities say an autopsy showed 6-week old Jaden Harding died in June of 2021, from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Court documents state Harding told police the baby’s mother was not in the room when Jaden went limp and stopped breathing.

Harding told police he did not shake his son and neither did the mother.

Harding was initially freed on $3,000 bail. But officials say he was re-arrested in July 2021 for allegedly violating his bail.

Officials say Harding had contact with the baby’s mother, even though his bail conditions said he was not supposed to do that.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments

Latest News

Aroostook Centre Mall closes indefinitely
This frigid weekend marked the 12-th annual Dover-Foxcroft Firefighters Association Ice Fishing...
Dover-Foxcroft, Bowerbank fire departments host 12th annual ice fishing derby
Culvert replacement on Route 17 in Jefferson to begin Monday
Fire destroyed a home in the Oxford County town of Denmark Saturday night.
Fire claims pets, livestock and destroys Denmark home