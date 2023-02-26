Trial starts Monday for Brewer man charged in death of infant son

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Brewer man charged in connection with the death of his infant son, is set to begin Monday.

36-year old Ronald Harding is charged with manslaughter.

Authorities say an autopsy showed 6-week old Jaden Harding died in June of 2021, from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Court documents state Harding told police the baby’s mother was not in the room when Jaden went limp and stopped breathing.

Harding told police he did not shake his son and neither did the mother.

Harding was initially freed on $3,000 bail. But officials say he was re-arrested in July 2021 for allegedly violating his bail.

Officials say Harding had contact with the baby’s mother, even though his bail conditions said he was not supposed to do that.

