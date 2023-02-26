Somerset Snowfest closes with kite festival

To mark the last day of the 9-day long winter celebration, Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park coordinated fun freezing festivities including a winter triathlon, outdoor crafts, and the kite festival, presented by Kiting USA.
Somerset Snowfest Kite Festival
Somerset Snowfest Kite Festival
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - Flying kites may seem like a spring or summertime activity, but at the Somerset Snowfest, frozen Lake George provided the perfect scenery!

To mark the last day of the nine-day long winter celebration, Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park coordinated fun freezing festivities including a winter triathlon, outdoor crafts, and the kite festival presented by Kiting USA.

Families were invited to stand on the lake and fly kites. Attendees were invited to bring their own or use what was provided.

There were also contests kite-flyers could enter, including the highest kite at noon and best homemade kite.

“It was really just a whole nine days of community fun,” remarks Lake George Park Resource Manager and Somerset Snowfest Committee Member Justin Spencer about the event’s turnout. “It was great to see people out on school vacation, enjoying that time as a family and doing fun things when it is cold outside.”

While winter may not have the most comfortable outdoor weather, the goal of the Snowfest is to engage the community year-round and encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the snow.

Lake George hosts many other events, including the Spring and Harvest dinner fundraisers. Information can be found at their website.

For more information on Somerset Snowfest, visit their website here.

