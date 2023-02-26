Snow ends our weekend, with more on the way next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure slips off into the Atlantic this morning. A Clipper system moves in from west to east across the state. As the system crosses the state, we’ll be dealing with light to moderate snow beginning in western Maine during late morning and early afternoon, then moving into the Bangor region by around 2 p.m. Snow continues into the evening and tapers off overnight. As this system transfers from land over to the Gulf of Maine, we could see some enhanced snowfall rates along coastal DownEast locations. This will allow snow to accumulate rather quickly, making roads slick, and reduce visibilities. While snow could be heavy at times, accumulations will still be light. Expect a coating to 2″ for most of the state and a pocket of 2-5″ along the DownEast coast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for coastal DownEast locations. High temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, climbing into the teens north and low 20′s DownEast. Winds will be out of the SE this morning then turn northeasterly this evening at around 5-15 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for coastal Washington and Hancock counties. The Advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. and is set to expire around 4 a.m. Monday . (WABI)

A general coating to 2" is expected for much of the state, with a pocket of 2-5" possible along the DownEast coast. (WABI)

An active weather pattern resumes for next week. High pressure builds to the north of the state, briefly, on Monday keeping the weather tame. Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the low 20′s north and low 30′s DownEast. Then, on Tuesday we are tracking our next potential snow maker. As of right it looks like we will be sandwiched between two low pressure systems. One system will be off to the northwest of the state, while the other passes to the southeast, off the mid-Atlantic coast. Depending on how close the two low pressures get to each other will determine how much snowfall we see. If they stay closer together, we’ll get higher snowfall totals, if farther apart, less snowfall totals. As of right now, snowfall accumulations will be moderate, with 1-3″ from the crown of Maine to the Katahdin region, then 3-5″ from Millinocket down through the Bangor region, and 5-8″ from Augusta down to Portland. There are still some details that need to be ironed out and we’ll continue to keep you updated on that threat as more data becomes available. Wednesday high pressure builds in for the day, keeping things settled, briefly. More snow moves in Thursday and then more snow possible Friday night into Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, snow moves in this afternoon, highs reach between 15-25. Winds will be SE turning northeasterly at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow lingers, then tapers off overnight, lows drop between –4 to 14, winds will be NNE at around 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs reach between 20-28, winds will be out of the N at around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow, highs reach the 20′s north and low 30′s DownEast

WEDNESDAY: AM Snow showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 290′s north to mid 30′s DownEast.

THURSDAY: Snow inland and snow/rain along the coast possible. Highs reach the 30′s.

FRIDAY: PM snow possible. Highs reach the 20′s and 30′s.

