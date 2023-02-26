Small plane crashes on Ebeemee Lake Saturday

Everyone inside the plane suffered only minor injuries.
EBEEMEE LAKE, Maine (WABI) - A small plane crashed Saturday on Ebeemee Lake in Piscataquis County.

Brownville Fire says it happened just after noon during a ski plane fly-in event.

Two people inside the plane were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB will investigate.

EVERYONE IS OKAY…. Here is a little clip from today's plane crash on Ebeemee Lake, West Pond - BIRDDOGS BY NOYES ANNUAL 2023 SKI PLANE FLY-IN ON EBEEMEE LAKE – This is what Host, Steve Noyes seasoned pilot…, had to say… “The old adage is…,any landing you can walk away from is a good one, and a landing where you can reuse the plane is a great landing" Thank you everyone all for your prayers, support and well wishes. What a good bunch of Ebeemeeitz we have. My rendition of the crash (from Mike's video) is not very good... looks like an ol' vintage movie... but what I love is all the helping hands... you all "Rock" !!! Video footage credits go to Mike Russell -

Posted by Ebeemee Lake, Maine on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Good Afternoon Folks, another busy weekend for BFD. A little after 12 today , Brownville Fire was dispatched along with...

Posted by Brownville Fire Rescue on Saturday, February 25, 2023

