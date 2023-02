Region Championships Recap

BANGOR/AUGUSTA/PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Region championships have decided who’s going to state title games next weekend.

WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report (WABI)

Class AA Boys North Final at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

No. 2 Portland 47, No. 1 Oxford Hills 35

Class AA Boys South Final at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

No. 2 South Portland 55, No. 1 Thornton Academy 44

Class AA Girls North Final at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

No. 1 Oxford Hills 68, No. 2 Cheverus 63, 2OT

Class AA Girls South Final at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

No. 3 Gorham 44, No. 1 Thornton Academy 41

Class A Boys North Final at Augusta Civic Center

No. 1 Brewer 70, No. 3 Skowhegan 33

Class A Boys South Final at Portland Expo

No. 1 Falmouth 40, No. 3 Marshwood 31

Class A Girls North Final at Augusta Civic Center

No. 2 Lawrence 61, No. 1 Gardiner 54

Class A Girls South Final at Portland Expo

No. 1 Brunswick 45, No. 2 Gray-NG 23

Class B Boys North Final at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

No. 3 Orono 64, No. 1 Ellsworth 56

Class B Boys South Final at Portland Expo

No. 1 Oceanside 71, No. 2 Yarmouth 67, OT

Class B Girls North Final at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

No. 3 Ellsworth 59, No. 1 Old Town 52

Class B Girls South Final at Portland Expo

No. 2 Spruce Mountain 56, No. 1 Oceanside 47

Class C Boys North Final at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

No. 1 Calais 80, No. 2 Fort Kent 49

Class C Boys South Final at Augusta Civic Center

No. 1 Dirigo 64, No. 2 Monmouth Academy 47

Class C Girls North Final at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

No. 1 Dexter 34, No. 2 Penobscot Valley 27

Class C Girls South Final at Augusta Civic Center

No. 2 Old Orchard Beach 39, No. 1 North Yarmouth 36

Class D Boys North Final at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

No. 1 Southern Aroostook 78, No. 2 Machias 46

Class D Boys South Final at Augusta Civic Center

No. 1 Forest Hills 57, No. 2 Valley 39

Class D Girls North Final at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

No. 1 Southern Aroostook 53, No. 2 Wisdom 49

Class D Girls South Final at Augusta Civic Center

No. 3 Seacoast Christian 63, No. 1 Valley 52

State Championships

Class AA Boys- No. 2 Portland vs. No. 2 South Portland Sat. March 4 8:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class AA Girls- No. 1 Oxford Hills vs. No. 3 Gorham Sat. March 4 7:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class A Boys- No. 1 Brewer vs. No. 1 Falmouth Fri. 8:45 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center

Class A Girls- No. 1 Brunswick vs. No. 2 Lawrence Fri. 7:05 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center

Class B Boys- No. 1 Oceanside vs. No. 3 Orono Sat. March 4 2:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class B Girls- No. 2 Spruce Mountain vs. No. 3 Ellsworth Sat. March 4 1:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class C Boys- No. 1 Calais vs. No. 1 Dirigo Sat. March 4 8:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Class C Girls- No. 1 Dexter vs. No. 2 Old Orchard Beach Sat. March 4 7:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Class D Boys- No. 1 Southern Aroostook vs. No. 1 Forest Hills Sat. March 4 2:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Class D Girls- No. 1 Southern Aroostook vs. No. 3 Seacoast Christian Sat. March 4 1:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.