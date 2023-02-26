Folks in Belfast had a cool weekend at The Ice Festival

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Clear weather and chilly temperatures make for the perfect weekend for an ice festival!

The Our Town Belfast Ice Festival is back for its third year.

The weekend is filled with food, fun, and don’t forget, the beautiful ice sculptures.

Our Town Belfast Executive Director, Amanda Cunningham said, “People have the opportunity to just to stroll around at their own pace, see all the sculptures, enjoy all the ice bars and restaurants, and just come down and support their local community this year. The weather has been fantastic. We’ve had plenty of warming stations, our restaurants were packed yesterday so everybody could get warm, it’s exactly what we want this event to be. It’s an economic generator for our downtown businesses during the off-season. We love it.”

Also offering live music and activities for kids!

But, the big attraction is collection of ice sculptures around town.

“We have a variety of sculptures throughout downtown and ice bars as well. You can see everything from “Joy the Duck” who takes up residency in our harbor in the summer, to an otter, to a moose. And then you can see just behind me this beautiful ice bar. Some of them came pre-carved from a person over New Hampshire and arrived on Friday and some of them were alive carved throughout the day yesterday,” said Cunningham.

All of the carvings have been admired and some judged for the second annual State of Maine Ice Carving Championship.

Carving submissions for the championship came-in from as far a Massachusetts.

With various businesses sponsoring ice sculpture carvings, offering community activities, and enjoying the festivities, folks in Belfast are thrilled with this addition to the season.

Owner of Darby’s Restaurant, Cory Chase said, “And it’s been super it’s been so many people in town. So many businesses have done things like we have with the ice bar, sculptures, sledding for kids. They even shut down one of the streets downtown so that the kids could sled downtown. It’s just it’s a great thing for Belfast. On time Belfast has been in great organizing and getting this all coordinated. And it’s been wonderful.”

We asked Cory’s daughter, Ella, “Did you at least check out the sculptures that are around town? Yeah? What do you think?”

“They’re pretty cool,” replied Ella.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.