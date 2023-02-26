Fire claims pets, livestock and destroys Denmark home

DENMARK, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed a home in the Oxford County town of Denmark Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Bull Ring Road around 5:30 p.m.

Responders from nine agencies worked to contain the flames.

Power was temporarily out in the area so crews could safely attack the fire.

We received the initial fire tone at approximately 5:25 this evening for a structure fire at 589 Bull Ring Road in... Posted by Denmark Fire Department on Saturday, February 25, 2023

“There was fire through the roof of the home and the attached garage was fully involved. The fire burned through the CMP power line feeding the residence and was on the ground,” Denmark Fire Chief Chris Wentworth stated in an email.

No people were harmed but Wentworth says the family living in the home lost several pets and livestock.

“The overhaul was extensive as the fire had extended into the attic and roof of the home. The residence is a complete loss,” Wentworth added.

Responders were also dealing with cold temperatures on scene.

Wentworth noted that temperatures dropped to six degrees while they were there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.