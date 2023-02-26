Fire claims pets, livestock and destroys Denmark home

Firefighters from nine communities responded to the fire on Bull Ring Road
Fire destroyed a home in the Oxford County town of Denmark Saturday night.
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENMARK, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed a home in the Oxford County town of Denmark Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Bull Ring Road around 5:30 p.m.

Responders from nine agencies worked to contain the flames.

Power was temporarily out in the area so crews could safely attack the fire.

“There was fire through the roof of the home and the attached garage was fully involved. The fire burned through the CMP power line feeding the residence and was on the ground,” Denmark Fire Chief Chris Wentworth stated in an email.

No people were harmed but Wentworth says the family living in the home lost several pets and livestock.

“The overhaul was extensive as the fire had extended into the attic and roof of the home. The residence is a complete loss,” Wentworth added.

Responders were also dealing with cold temperatures on scene.

Wentworth noted that temperatures dropped to six degrees while they were there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

