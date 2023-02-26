Dover-Foxcroft, Bowerbank fire departments host 12th annual ice fishing derby

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SEBEC LAKE, Maine (WABI) - This frigid weekend marked the 12th annual Dover-Foxcroft Firefighters Association Ice Fishing Derby on Sebec Lake.

Bowerbank Fire Department was also there, slinging breakfast sandwiches and burgers both days.

There were plenty of derby entry categories and prizes to be won.

The grand prize? $600- the Lunker Award- to the biggest fish caught of any species.

Other prizes included an ice auger and a trap set.

