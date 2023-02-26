Culvert replacement on Route 17 in Jefferson to begin Monday

JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) - Drivers using Route 17 in Jefferson will have to wait a month for the section of road to be repaired.

A large culvert collapsed on that route back in February.

Jefferson Fire says work will begin on Monday, February 27 to repair the damage.

The Maine Department of Transportation has set up an 11-mile detour using Routes 32, 126, and 220 until work can be completed.

It’s estimated the work will be done by the end of March.

