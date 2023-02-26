Culvert replacement on Route 17 in Jefferson to begin Monday

(Source: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) - Drivers using Route 17 in Jefferson will have to wait a month for the section of road to be repaired.

A large culvert collapsed on that route back in February.

Jefferson Fire says work will begin on Monday, February 27 to repair the damage.

The Maine Department of Transportation has set up an 11-mile detour using Routes 32, 126, and 220 until work can be completed.

It’s estimated the work will be done by the end of March.

Route 17 update We are informed that contractors will begin work this Monday, Feb. 27, to repair the damaged section of...

Posted by Jefferson Fire & Rescue on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments

Latest News

Fire destroyed a home in the Oxford County town of Denmark Saturday night.
Fire claims pets, livestock and destroys Denmark home
MGN
Small plane crashes on Ebeemee Lake Saturday
Snow ends our weekend, with more on the way next week
Unity Union Church
Unity Union Church reopens doors after 2020 fire