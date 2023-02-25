Unity Union Church reopens doors after 2020 fire

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The sound of music filled the Unity Union Church for the first time in over two years on Saturday.

A fire broke out at what was previously known as the Unity United Methodist Church back in December 2020.

“It’s simply a miracle that we were at the station at the time of the fire that gave us a 5-7 minute head start,” said Unity Fire Chief Blaine Parsons.

That head start prevented the building from being a total loss. And now the congregation has returned to the 182-year-old building.

“I was like really, really surprised of the turnout. I was so excited to be able to come back into the church. I know after it went on fire. It was devastating and because this church has been such a staple in the community,” said church member Kerry Parker.

The church is facing a new direction in more ways than one.

The pews are now facing towards the stained-glass window.

And it’s become non-denominational.

“It was really encouraging to have the town be supportive of the work we’re doing here. And to hear everybody singing and have so many people here that there’s a real gift,” said Pastor Matthew Corey.

The rebuilding also provided the opportunity to enhance several parts of the building.

“The whole building was gutted, obviously everything in here is brand new,” said church trustee Bill Russell.

The building has a storied legacy dating back to 1841.

Now it’s next chapter is being written by a community who showed out in waves for its return.

