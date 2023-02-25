Rockland police investigate hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police are asking for the public’s help after they say a woman was hit by a car Friday night that left the scene.

Police responded to the incident on North Main Street just after 10 p.m. to find a woman in the road.

According to Village Soup, she was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries.

Her name has not yet been released.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but no charges have been filed.

They’re asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them 594-0677.

PRESS RELEASE: Last night (2/24/23), around 10:19 PM, Rockland Police and Rockland Fire/EMS responded to the area of 25... Posted by Rockland Maine Police Department on Saturday, February 25, 2023

