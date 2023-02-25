Former Belfast Armory now home to eco-friendly building company

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - This armory built in the 1940′s in Belfast for the National Guard is now home to an eco-friendly architecture company.

”We are using CLT, or cross laminated timber, which is a structural wood element, and we are combining that with wood fiber insulation or insulation boards that are made from recycled wood,” O’Malia said.

Matt O’Malia is the founder of Opal Build.

As an architect, he says the original focus with his first company was on the energy used to keep buildings warm.

”Well, when you are using high carbon foot print insulation material like foam and fiberglass and mineral wool, what actually happens is you don’t solve the problem because those energy savings that you have from the building actually have to pay that carbon debt about 10 years,” O’Malia said.

With his new company, the focus shifted to using low carbon or something with a carbon negative footprint like wood.

”What we are using is these materials that are made from trees and are biogenic. The trees, as you know, sequester carbon from the atmosphere. This is middle school science basically which makes the structure of the tree,” O’Malia said.

He says they convert the trees into building products replacing foam, fiberglass, and even concrete or steel with CLT.

”We are actually going to use the waste stream from the lumber industry,” O’Malia said.

They take the waste stream, grind it up, and make the insulation products. Head of construction Dave Miller says the process is simpler than you might think.

”The architect, the engineer, the builder are all sitting down in a room and designing everything from the beginning to the end of the building so it can be penalized, so it can be broken down into its parts,” Miller said.

Miller said it can take a month to put together in their shop and three days to put together on site, something they recently did at a local school building.

”To be able to lessen the time on site when you have an open structure is really what makes this magical, I think.” he said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.