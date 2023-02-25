Chilly and quiet today, light snow moves in for Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure builds into New England today, keeping the weather quiet but temperatures are going to run on the colder side. Clear skies last night and chilly northwesterly winds dropped our lows this morning into the single digits below zero; With wind, it feels like we are in the single digits to teens below zero. Today we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures crawling into the teens. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. A weak low-pressure system tracking to the south of us, over the Mid-Atlantic, will bring the chance for some isolated flurries along the coast this evening. Otherwise, tonight will remain calm weatherwise. Tonight, there will be mostly clear skies and overnight low temperatures drop into the single digits and teens below zero north and into the single digits above zero DownEast. Winds will be light and variable.

High pressure slips off over the Gulf of Maine for Sunday. This will allow for some increasing clouds through the day. Then, a clipper system moves in from northwest to southeast across the state. As the system crosses the state, we’ll be dealing with light snow showers beginning in northwestern Maine during the late morning hours and moving into the Bangor region by around noon. Snow showers continue into the evening and taper off overnight. Accumulations will be light, with only an inch or less across most of the state with a pocket of 1-3 along the DownEast coastline. High temperatures on Sunday will be slightly warmer than today, climbing into the teens north and 20′s DownEast.

Snowfall Forecast Sunday afternoon through early Monday. Highest totals will be in the Mountains and along the coast. (WABI)

An active weather pattern resumes for next week. High pressure builds to the north of the state, briefly, on Monday keeping the weather tame. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the low 20′s north and mid to upper 20′s DownEast. Then, on Tuesday we are tracking our next potential snow maker. As of right it looks like we will be sandwiched between two low pressure systems. One system will be off to the northwest of the state, over Hudson Bay, while the other passes to the southeast, off the mid-Atlantic coast. Depending on how close the two low pressures get to each other will determine how much snowfall we see. If they stay closer together, we’ll get higher snowfall totals, if farther apart, less snowfall totals. As of right now, snowfall amounts are uncertain. We’ll continue to keep you updated on that threat as more data becomes available. Wednesday high pressure builds in for the day, keeping things settled, briefly. Another chance for snow moves in on Thursday.

TODAY: partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach between 10-20. Winds will be WNW at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, chance for some flurries along the coastline. Lows drop between –15 to 10. Winds will be light and variable

SUNDAY: Light snow, Highs reach between 15-27, winds will be out of the SE at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the 20′s.

TUESDAY: Snow possible, highs reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Breezy winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

