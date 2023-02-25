Camp CaPella makes splash with annual Polar Dip fundraiser

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Folks made quite a splash at Camp CaPella’s annual Polar Dip fundraiser Saturday.

Sponsored by friends and family eager to watch, jumpers dared to bear the freezing temperatures to take a dip in Phillips Lake. People participated in person, virtually, and some even paid to not jump!

Luckily for those who took the plunge, there was a hot tub waiting for them, donated by Sandollar Spa & Pool. There was also a heating tent, food, raffle, and live music for all attendees to enjoy.

The Polar Dip is a fundraising effort by Camp CaPella to raise money for tuition, so no camper gets turned away. Designed for people of all ages with disabilities, the camp provides classic summer camp activities like boating, arts and crafts, nature study, and other educational recreational activities in a relaxed setting that encourages campers to make new friends and meet and exceed personal goals.

“I mean you got to have a big heart to look at a hole cut in the ice and say, ‘I’m going to jump in out of my own free will for a good cause and I’m going to raise money to do so,’” says Jerod Edes, Vice President of Camp CaPella’s Board of Directors. “The generosity and the spirit around camp right now is amazing, the people that have all come out to make sure that they can help the folks who want to attend camp. We can’t say enough, there isn’t really a word to express our gratitude for what’s happened here today.”

Edes says this year’s event has been record-setting with over 100 jumpers.

The next fundraiser Camp CaPella is hosting is their golf tournament in August.

For more information on the Polar Dip or Camp CaPella, visit their website.

