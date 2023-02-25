‘Bowling With A Cop’ strikes up fun for officers, community children in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was some friendly competition at Family Fun Lanes in Bangor Saturday.

Bangor PD and Orono PD came together for ‘Bowl With A Cop’.

Officers and children from both cities teamed up to face off against the rival city.

The idea was thanks to Community Relations Officer Elizabeth Ashe, who regularly works to promote community involvement between the department and the city of Bangor.

”Part of my role as a Community Resource Officer is to create fun events to bring the community and the PD together, and what better activity in the middle of winter than bowling and pizza,” said Officer Ashe.

“A lot of kids in the community, it’s when the cops show up, it’s the worst day of your life, and for us, it’s Tuesday,” said Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason McAmbley. “So to get involved, and show them that we like to go out and have fun too, yeah. And that we’re not good bowlers. I expect us to be out-bowled by some of the kids, I really do.”

“I will not be bowling, I had some coworkers that were very eager to join so I’m going to let them bowl,” said Officer Ashe. “And also, that’s my contribution to my team, is not bowling.”

