Protective gear donated to two Maine police K9s
Maine (WABI) - Two police canines, here in Maine, will soon be sporting some protective gear.
Thanks to a generous donation from non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s, K9 Memphis of Washington County will receive a bulletproof vest.
It will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
And, K9 Kimber in Aroostook County will get one.
Kimber’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009.
It’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.
Since its inception, they’ve provided more than 4,900 vests to K9s in all 50 states.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.