Surveillance video shows missing Mainer asking for directions at gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Police released a video of one of the two missing Maine women asking for directions at a gas station.

The released security footage shows Kimberly Pushard speaking with a clerk at the gas station in Springfield around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pushard and passenger Angela Bussell, both described as vulnerable adults, were reported missing by the Topsham police department around 12:30 a.m. that day. Later, a Silver Alert was issued.

New Hampshire State Police said the two were driving in a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC near the New Hampshire-Maine border during the afternoon Tuesday when they were unable to find their way home.

Relatives reported the two had been trying drive to the Maine Mall.

Police said Pushard’s phone was last pinged in the Candia area.

Police said records show that Pushard and Bussell were in Springfield, Maine, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Northern Maine police are being updated.

Pushard, the driver of the Jeep, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 164 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bussell, who is Pushard’s passenger, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 213 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said both Pushard and Bussell are easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and could be confused by directions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Topsham police at 207-443-9711.

