Snow Tapers Off This Morning, Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pull away from the area this morning. Lingering snow and snow showers will taper off by mid-morning for most areas. It looks like it will hang on bit longer Downeast with snow expected to taper off by late morning to around lunchtime in those locales. As the storm moves away, high pressure will begin to build in behind it. This will cause the pressure gradient across the state to tighten up resulting in a gusty north, northwest wind later this morning through the afternoon. The wind could gust to 25-30 MPH at times. The north/northwest wind will usher drier, colder air into the region this afternoon. This will allow skies to brighten as the afternoon wears on. It’ll be cold today with highs in the teens to around 20° but feeling colder due to the wind with wind chills near or below 0° at times. It’ll be mostly clear and frigid tonight as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures tonight will drop to near 0° along the coast and single numbers to near 10 below zero for interior locales. The northerly breeze will remain gusty tonight with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. This will produce wind chills as low as -15° to -30° at times.

High pressure will bring us some sunshine and cold temps to start the weekend Saturday. Clouds will increase during the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance approaches. It’ll be another cold day Saturday with highs in the teens to near 20°. A disturbance passing to our south on Sunday will give us a mostly cloudy day with a chance of snow showers during the afternoon. Temperatures for Sunday will be in the upper teens to mid-20s. Monday looks good as high pressure returns to the area. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Our weather pattern remains active as we head into next week with the potential for a storm on Tuesday and another on Thursday. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Snow tapering off by mid to late morning then cloudy skies giving way to breaks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. Cold with highs between 13°-23°. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows between -11° to 0°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Wind chills as low as -15° to -30°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Cold with highs between 12°-20°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers possible. Highs in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Tuesday: Snow possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

