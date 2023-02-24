Sculptor to re-create iconic ‘Joy the Duck’ out of ice

Joy the Duck
Joy the Duck(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Joy the Duck is back in Belfast...but not in the way that you’d expect.

A sculptor at the annual Belfast Ice Festival is making a sculpture of the now-iconic Joy the Duck.

If you remember, Joy the Duck was a massive rubber duck that mysteriously made its way to the bay in Belfast two times since 2021, even going on an adventure after ‘escaping’ from Belfast.

Joy’s adventures even went viral.

The ice carving competition is taking place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

