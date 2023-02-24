UPDATE: Officials respond to propane tank fire at Waterville gas station

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters from Oakland and Waterville responded to a propane tank fire at the Dead River Shell Station on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

According to Waterville fire department, they were called to the scene shortly after 5 this morning.

When they arrived, a filling station that was fueled by a 1250-gallon propane tank was on fire.

Filling station fire at Dead River Shell Station in Waterville
Filling station fire at Dead River Shell Station in Waterville(Waterville Fire Department)

Due to the size of the fire, crews had to use large diameter hoses, causing KMD to temporarily be closed.

Dead River techs soon arrived on scene and assisted with shutting off the propane supply to the rank.

After the fire was out, it was determined that a tractor used for plowing struck a fill hose, which caused a propane leak that ignited some damaged electrical wires.

The fire was ruled as accidental and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed

Latest News

Jay paper mill
Jay paper mill to close earlier than expected
Sappi Mill
Person hospitalized after falling through Skowhegan mill roof, onto machine
Troy Barnies recently spent time with former Ukrainian teammate Andrey Khokhonyk following a...
From Maine to Ukraine, Part 1
Round 2 Of Snow Overnight