UPDATE: Officials respond to propane tank fire at Waterville gas station

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters from Oakland and Waterville responded to a propane tank fire at the Dead River Shell Station on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

According to Waterville fire department, they were called to the scene shortly after 5 this morning.

When they arrived, a filling station that was fueled by a 1250-gallon propane tank was on fire.

Filling station fire at Dead River Shell Station in Waterville (Waterville Fire Department)

Due to the size of the fire, crews had to use large diameter hoses, causing KMD to temporarily be closed.

Dead River techs soon arrived on scene and assisted with shutting off the propane supply to the rank.

After the fire was out, it was determined that a tractor used for plowing struck a fill hose, which caused a propane leak that ignited some damaged electrical wires.

The fire was ruled as accidental and there were no injuries.

