Poland ‘suspicious deaths’ ruled double homicide

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLAND, Maine (WABI) - Suspicious deaths in Poland earlier this week have now been ruled a double homicide.

State Police identified the men as 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston and 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Massachusetts.

Police say the two men are not related.

Officials say the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department found them during a welfare check at a Tripp Lake Road residence just after 7:15 Tuesday morning.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office identified the men and ruled their deaths homicides.

Police have been interviewing and following leads in Maine and Massachusetts.

They add there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 753-2599.

