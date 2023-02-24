Person hospitalized after falling through Skowhegan mill roof, onto machine
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling through the roof of the Sappi Mill earlier Thursday.
The Skowhegan Fire Department says the person fell through the roof and onto a machine, suffering multiple injuries.
The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional details were not made available.
