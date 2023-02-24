From Maine to Ukraine, Part 2

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One year ago Friday, the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The United States marked the anniversary by announcing an additional $2 billion in aid.

Including this newest round of ammunition and drones, the United States has now provided more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over the last year.

While the Ukrainian cause has widespread support here in America, the financial commitment is making some increasingly wary. In part two of this special report, TV5 spoke with Mainers involved in providing aid -- in all its forms -- to learn the impact it’s having on the war.

Over the last year, the Tyutyunnyk family has watched the Russian invasion of their home country from where they now live in Maine. They say support from their neighbors has meant a lot to them.

“There are still many Ukrainian flags flown in the streets of Orono,” said Alex Tyutyunnyk. “It’s a joy that we as Ukranians are so embraced and so respected and helped so much. Without this, we would’ve lost our country.”

That help has arrived in many forms. Bangor native Sean Faircloth decided to take a hands-on approach and volunteer along the border last spring.

“There were 1,000 folks a day coming to the facility where I did most of my work, mostly women and children, folks who came over across the Polish border with only what they could carry. So, they needed clothing, which is what we were helping to distribute,” Faircloth said.

He says the need for volunteers remains. He hopes more Mainers will consider making the trip, or at least donating to the cause.

“If we’re not going to stand for democracy here, where are we going to stand for it?” asked Faircloth.

President Biden cited that commitment to democracy during his surprise trip to Kyiv earlier in the week. Along with that visit came the promise of additional military aid.

“This is in our interest. The Ukrainians are fighting a war on our behalf and on behalf of the Germans and Poles and the rest of Europe so that we don’t have to fight ourselves and send troops,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

Critics say the tens of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine is open to corruption. Oversight, or lack thereof, is something both of Maine’s senators say they’re keeping an eye on.

“We met with people in several of the agencies of Ukraine to demonstrate to us how they were tracking. I looked at spreadsheets which had, they were tracking every spare part. So, as I say, no guarantees, but I believe that they are on it and understand the risk and are taking it extremely seriously from Zelensky all the way down,” King said.

“You’ve noticed that President Zelensky has removed some people from his administration, whom he’s suspected of corruption or collusion with the Russians,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

In the early days of the invasion, Sophia Tyutyunnyk penned a letter to Sen. Collins, asking the U.S. to send more support. She got what she hoped for then, so now Sophia has another written request to an even wider audience.

“For my advanced writing class at school, I wrote a piece about my 10th birthday, which was in Kyiv during our immigration, with hopes of spreading that word that – Ukraine, we can’t forget, you know?” Sophia said.

She submitted her piece to a writing contest and won, something the Tyutyunnyks hope they’ll soon be getting used to.

“The glimmers of light in the end of the tunnel are shining brighter and brighter,” said Alex.

The Tyutyunnyks say they believe the day after the war ends will be one of the hardest as Ukraine will start coming to terms with all it’s lost.

In the meantime, they’re saying thank you while asking for continued support.

