From Maine to Ukraine, Part 1

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It marked a major escalation in a war that’s been ongoing since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In the days surrounding the Russian invasion, TV5 spoke to Mainers with various connections to Ukraine. This week, we revisited those conversations to see what’s changed – and what hasn’t – over the last year.

Part one of this special report focuses on one topic that kept resurfacing: the bravery of the Ukrainian people. (Check back Friday evening for part two.)

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian missiles rained down across Ukraine.

In the days leading up to the attack, Auburn native Troy Barnies was playing professional basketball in the country, whose people he got to know well.

“When it came to it, they were ready,” Barnies said.

Barnies is now playing in Poland and lives just two hours over the border, but he still keeps in touch with his Ukrainian teammates.

“They still have a basketball league going on in their country right now. They’re trying to live their lives as normal as possible,” Barnies said.

During a recent game, Barnies was reunited with his former captain, Andrey.

“After our game here in Poland, we went out, had a couple of drinks, hung out, and got to catch up before they had to go back to Ukraine the next day,” Barnies said. “He was telling me that they had a game, a Ukrainian team versus a Ukrainian team, and they had to wait seven hours to finish the game because of the power. Because of the siren alerts, they had to go into the basement, and they wanted to finish the game.”

“Getting into Kyiv and meeting with Ukrainians themselves and seeing their courage and absolute determination was really impressive,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

King saw that same resolve first-hand during his January visit. The trip would’ve come a month earlier, however he says those plans had to be changed at the last minute.

“It was the day of the bombing of the bridge. Remember the Crimean bridge? The State Department basically said, ‘This is not a good time to come. We don’t know what the Russian response is going to be. We’re going to have to have all hands on deck,’” King said.

The Russian response did come later that day, and King’s decision not to proceed with the trip proved to be a potentially life-saving one.

“When I was in Kyiv a month ago, our ambassador showed me a picture of the restaurant where we were supposed to have had dinner when we were there that had been bombed out,” King said.

But the fate King avoided is one Ukrainians face every day.

The Tyutyunnyks, who live in Orono, know that all too well. They’re originally from Ukraine and still have family and friends back in their home country.

“The kids are small and they shake every time there is an air raid,” said Alex Tyutyunnyk.

The Tyutyunnyks are in the process of bringing the family of a Ukrainian solider they know, Oleksii, to Maine. They say they’re working through the paperwork but they see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We will be witnessing their peace. The kids will not have to drop to the floor when they hear a plane fly by,” Alex said.

When we first spoke to the Tyutyunnyks in April, they were hopeful Ukraine would prevail over Russia. Nothing they’ve seen in the past year has dimmed those hopes

“Ukrainians have exhausted a lot of Russian resources. They lost the bravest and the best, but I think the wave is coming for Ukraine and when the liberation starts...” Alex said.

“...It won’t be able to stop,” finished Sophia Tyutyunnyk.

The bravery displayed by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike has been a source of inspiration for many here in America.

That groundswell of support in the early days of the invasion was followed by a massive investment by the United States.

All of that aid has not come without controversy, though.

We’ll take a closer look at that in part two of this special report, airing Friday night during TV5 news at 6.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.