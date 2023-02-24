Maine receives $18 million for clean water infrastructure

(wabi)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine has received nearly $18 million in federal funding for clean water infrastructure upgrades.

The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

EPA officials say the funds will be used to upgrade water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to protect public health and Maine’s bodies of water.

Last week, Maine received almost $19 million from the EPA to prioritize infrastructure to address PFAS in water supply across underserved communities.

