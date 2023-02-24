Jay paper mill to close earlier than expected

Jay paper mill
Jay paper mill(WMTW)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Maine (WABI) - The paper mill in Jay is closing earlier than expected.

The mill’s owner, Pixelle, said in a statement Thursday that production will cease no later than March 9.

The company had previously said the facility would stay open “well into April,” but now says customer needs have been met.

Last September, Pixelle pointed to several challenges for the closure, including an explosion of one of the mill’s pulp digesters in 2020, which they say caused “catastrophic damage.”

Around 230 people were employed at the mill when the impending closure was announced.

Pixelle says it will pay separation benefits to employees based on their release dates.

The final closing date will be determined shortly as discussions with customers are finalized.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Sappi Mill
Person hospitalized after falling through Skowhegan mill roof, onto machine
Troy Barnies recently spent time with former Ukrainian teammate Andrey Khokhonyk following a...
From Maine to Ukraine, Part 1
Round 2 Of Snow Overnight
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Toxic chemical released from Ohio derailment will not contaminate Maine snow