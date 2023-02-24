Jay paper mill to close earlier than expected

JAY, Maine (WABI) - The paper mill in Jay is closing earlier than expected.

The mill’s owner, Pixelle, said in a statement Thursday that production will cease no later than March 9.

The company had previously said the facility would stay open “well into April,” but now says customer needs have been met.

Last September, Pixelle pointed to several challenges for the closure, including an explosion of one of the mill’s pulp digesters in 2020, which they say caused “catastrophic damage.”

Around 230 people were employed at the mill when the impending closure was announced.

Pixelle says it will pay separation benefits to employees based on their release dates.

The final closing date will be determined shortly as discussions with customers are finalized.

