Crews battled flames at a home in Naples

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews battled flames that broke out at home in Naples early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to East Shore Beach Road, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say they have been going through water so quickly, they’ve had to get it from all over to fight the flames.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

