Community helping former Bangor city councilor following stroke
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The community is coming together for a Bangor business owner and former city councilor who is recovering from a recent stroke.
The Briar Patch owner Gibran Graham had to be flown to a hospital in Portland following his stroke due to the severity of his condition.
At this point, Graham will be in the hospital for several weeks.
Another independent bookstore owner started a GoFundMe for him.
At last check, over $37,000 has been donated to help with Graham’s medical expenses.
