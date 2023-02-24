Community helping former Bangor city councilor following stroke

The Briar Patch owner Gibran Graham had to be flown to a hospital in Portland following his stroke due to the severity of his condition.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The community is coming together for a Bangor business owner and former city councilor who is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Briar Patch owner Gibran Graham had to be flown to a hospital in Portland following his stroke due to the severity of his condition.

At this point, Graham will be in the hospital for several weeks.

Another independent bookstore owner started a GoFundMe for him.

At last check, over $37,000 has been donated to help with Graham’s medical expenses.

You can find a link here.

