Collins speaks on importance of continuing to support Ukraine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We spoke with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Friday.

She talked about the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

Here’s what Collins says would happen should Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia win this war.

“I believe that his next target would be Moldova, a small country that is not a very strong country. I think he would start menacing Poland and the Baltic nations. I think you would see his aggression continue because he’s made no secret of what his dream is, and that is to recreate the former Soviet Union,” Collins said.

Collins says that would extremely destabilize Europe and lead to far more U.S. troops needing to be deployed.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.