Collins speaks on importance of continuing to support Ukraine

(FILE) Ukraine flag
(FILE) Ukraine flag(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We spoke with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Friday.

She talked about the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

Here’s what Collins says would happen should Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia win this war.

“I believe that his next target would be Moldova, a small country that is not a very strong country. I think he would start menacing Poland and the Baltic nations. I think you would see his aggression continue because he’s made no secret of what his dream is, and that is to recreate the former Soviet Union,” Collins said.

Collins says that would extremely destabilize Europe and lead to far more U.S. troops needing to be deployed.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Joy the Duck
Sculptor to re-create iconic ‘Joy the Duck’ out of ice
Fire at a home in Naples
Man dead after house fire in Naples
COVID-19 community vaccination clinic now open at Augusta Civic Center
Augusta Civic Center to open warming center
Maine receives $18 million for clean water infrastructure