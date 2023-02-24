Cold Tonight With Wind Chill Values Near -30°

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought us snow last night & early this morning has pushed to our east and high pressure is now building in from the west. The pair are interacting to produce a tight pressure gradient which has resulted in northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. Skies will also be clearing overnight resulting in lows that for many of us will fall below 0°.

Skies will clear overnight and lows will range from just above 0° along the coast to as cold as -10° inland. (WABI)

The combination of the wind and cold air will result in wind chill values as cold as -30° into early Saturday morning.

Dangerous wind chill values by Saturday morning. Some areas could have wind chills as cold as -30°. (WABI)

High pressure will settle in for Saturday bringing much lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. It will be a cold morning with afternoon highs that will reach the teens & low 20s. Another cold night will be likely Saturday into Sunday morning as lows will be on either side of 0°.

The high pressure will move out by Sunday and clouds will begin to spread across the region ahead of a fast-moving low-pressure system. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 20s. Snow will arrive by late afternoon first in the northwest and then will move towards the coast overnight. Highest snowfall totals will be possible along the coast and in the Mountains where 1-3″ will be possible. The rest of the region should expect less than an inch.

Snowfall Forecast Sunday afternoon through early Monday. Highest totals will be in the Mountains and along the coast. (WABI)

Watching a Colorado low for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. As the low moves out of the Plains it will split into two separate lows. One will pass to our north and the other to our south sandwiching the state of Maine in between them. Snow will be possible early Tuesday lasting into early Wednesday morning. How far apart the lows are will dictate how much snow we see. If they stay far apart, lower totals, if they track closer, higher snowfall totals.

Another chance for snow will arrive by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & cold overnight. Lows ranging from -10° north to 5° along the coast. Winds out of the northwest will gust up to 25 mph and will produce wind chill values as cold as -30°.

SATURDAY: Cold morning with wind chills in the morning in the teens & 20s below zero. Afternoon highs in the teens with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase later in the day.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Only a few inches of snow expected.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs on either side of freezing.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for snow. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Breezy winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s & low 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

