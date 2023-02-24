Cape Elizabeth seals recovering

Cape Elizabeth seals
Cape Elizabeth seals(Marine Mammals of Maine)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WABI) - We have an update on the adventurous seal from Cape Elizabeth that went viral on social media last month.

You may recall a seal making its way to land three separate times before being taken by Marine Mammals of Maine.

The non-profit says another seal was rescued from Cape Elizabeth last month, too.

Both came into the center underweight and in need of nutritional support.

In the last month, they’ve both learned how to eat fish and have been getting stronger and more independent every day.

At this point, their progression has been pretty similar so they were recently put in a big pool together-now referred to as their Cape Elizabeth pool.

