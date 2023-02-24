Brady Nickerson Foundation hosting annual fishing derby on Saturday

The event is taking place on Mattanawcook Pond in Lincoln.
Brady Nickerson Foundation hosts annual Ice Fishing Derby
Brady Nickerson Foundation hosts annual Ice Fishing Derby(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Brady Nickerson Foundation is hosting their annual fishing derby on Mattanawcook Pond in Lincoln Saturday.

The event is part of the towns “Cabin Fever Reliever.”

Registration is at 8 a.m. at Prince Thomas Park.

The Brady Nickerson Foundation was founded after Brady, who loved fishing and baseball, passed away from pediatric bone cancer in 2019.

Nickerson was just 14-years-old.

The foundation supports pediatric cancer research, local baseball programs, and youth baseball scholarships.

