Brady Nickerson Foundation hosting annual fishing derby on Saturday

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Brady Nickerson Foundation is hosting their annual fishing derby on Mattanawcook Pond in Lincoln Saturday.

The event is part of the towns “Cabin Fever Reliever.”

Registration is at 8 a.m. at Prince Thomas Park.

The Brady Nickerson Foundation was founded after Brady, who loved fishing and baseball, passed away from pediatric bone cancer in 2019.

Nickerson was just 14-years-old.

The foundation supports pediatric cancer research, local baseball programs, and youth baseball scholarships.

