Brady Nickerson Foundation hosting annual fishing derby on Saturday
The event is taking place on Mattanawcook Pond in Lincoln.
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Brady Nickerson Foundation is hosting their annual fishing derby on Mattanawcook Pond in Lincoln Saturday.
The event is part of the towns “Cabin Fever Reliever.”
Registration is at 8 a.m. at Prince Thomas Park.
The Brady Nickerson Foundation was founded after Brady, who loved fishing and baseball, passed away from pediatric bone cancer in 2019.
Nickerson was just 14-years-old.
The foundation supports pediatric cancer research, local baseball programs, and youth baseball scholarships.
