Basketball games resume after Thursday’s postponements

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If Thursday left a basketball-sized void in your heart, don’t worry; high school tournament action resumes Friday across the state.

Snow caused all of Thursday’s games to be postponed.

That meant a shuffling of the schedule.

It’s something that seems to pop up every year.

Officials say the timing worked out that they were able to essentially keep the week on track.

“If you remember a year ago, we ran into a situation where the Friday snow storm, and we needed to move one of the regional championships to Monday. So we adjusted the schedule to build in a couple of makeups Friday during the day, being one of them so we were able to make some adjustments and still get it in on time,” said Mike Burnham, MPA executive director.

If there would have been no snow this week the Class B championships would have been Friday in Bangor with C and D on Saturday.

The Maine Principals Association says that schedule is ideal for a number of reasons, including not having a championship game played at 10 a.m.

