Augusta Civic Center to open warming center

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in need of somewhere warm to go during this weekend’s sub-zero temperatures will have an option in our capital city.

The Augusta Civic Center will operate as a warming center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m.- noon on Sunday.

The city says it can provide transportation within city limits.

You can call 211 for further assistance or resources.

