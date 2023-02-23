State Chamber of Commerce names new president

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Chamber of Commerce has a new leader.

Julia Munsey of Bangor has been named the new president and CEO.

Munsey is currently the Membership and Corporate Development director for the Maine International Trade Center.

Dana Connors is retiring after nearly 30 years of leading the chamber.

Munsey says although those are big shoes to fill, she looks forward to collaborating with the state, businesses, and communities to help grow Maine’s economy.

“I’m really excited to continue to build on the foundation that Dana Conners has built. You know, Maine people are the heart and soul of our state, but businesses are our lifeblood. And so, it’s really important that we have a vibrant business community here in Maine and we have a vibrant economy. And, I just think that Maine has so much to offer and Maine businesses really make a huge difference here,” said Munsey.

Munsey will officially start her new duties with the chamber on March 6.

