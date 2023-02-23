State Chamber of Commerce names new president

Downtown Bangor
Downtown Bangor(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Chamber of Commerce has a new leader.

Julia Munsey of Bangor has been named the new president and CEO.

Munsey is currently the Membership and Corporate Development director for the Maine International Trade Center.

Dana Connors is retiring after nearly 30 years of leading the chamber.

Munsey says although those are big shoes to fill, she looks forward to collaborating with the state, businesses, and communities to help grow Maine’s economy.

“I’m really excited to continue to build on the foundation that Dana Conners has built. You know, Maine people are the heart and soul of our state, but businesses are our lifeblood. And so, it’s really important that we have a vibrant business community here in Maine and we have a vibrant economy. And, I just think that Maine has so much to offer and Maine businesses really make a huge difference here,” said Munsey.

Munsey will officially start her new duties with the chamber on March 6.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Somerset County to stop 911 answering service for 16 Kennebec County municipalities
Somerset County to stop 911 answering service for 16 Kennebec County municipalities
Wind turbine
Mills releases plan for offshore wind project
Glitch MGN
Software glitch withdrew hundreds of dollars in heating assistance funds
Officials remind snowmobilers to be safe on the trails
Gavel
Father files lawsuit after daughter dies of smoke inhalation