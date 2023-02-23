Somerset County to stop 911 answering service for 16 Kennebec County municipalities

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - “This blindsided all of us,” Art True with Kennebec County said.

Somerset County has announced it will stop answering 911 calls from 16 Kennebec County communities starting July 1st.

”It is not a matter of not wanting to cover it, it is a matter of whether we can adequately provide the service and still maintain the level of service for our customers within Somerset County,” Michael Smith, the Emergency Management Director for Somerset County said.

The announcement was made mid-January.

Somerset County officials say it comes down to staffing issues.

”First of all, we need to either hire more staff, or we need to figure out how we were going to shift the workload,” Smith said.

The workload from the 16 communities involves a little over half of the yearly 911 calls that come in to Somerset County.

Smith said they ultimately determined it was best to part ways, after 12 years of a great relationship.

”I believe the commissioner’s decision was on January 17th, and the next day, the letter went out,” Smith said

Although Smith says the contract had 30 days notice for non-renewal, Art True, the director of Kennebec County Emergency Management says the time frame has put them in a bind to make fast decisions.

”Five and half months are not a lot of time to be able to rearrange things in this manner,” True said.

True says he understands staffing issues but hoped they could discuss the issue further before a decision was made.

”I wished that Somerset had reached out to us even if it was in executive sessions and had a discussion with us and said here is what we are facing, what can we do,” True said.

Instead, he says they pulled the plug.

”They are down on dispatchers, the PSAP that is legislatively required to cover us are also down on dispatchers so to turn around and dump approximately 20,000 calls on a PSAP that is already down on people, that is tough,” True said.

True says they will push forward.

”The calls will be answered. There is no question. We will pull it off, we will, whether it is us, whether it is locals, other pSaps, the emergency system will answer the call. It is just a matter of where it is going to be at,” True said.

While starting an in-house dispatch is among the options, True says nothing is set in stone yet.

”What we want is a long-term stable system. We have had issues in Kennebec County for years, the last one was in 2018, and that is when a lot of our towns actually migrated up to Somerset, and we do not want to be back here again in four years,” True said.

